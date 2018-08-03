Diaz vs Poirier is going down

Nathaniel Diaz is coming back to The Octagon folks. After more than two years the Stockton slapper will be putting the gloves back on to face a top contender.

November 3rd at Madison Square Garden we will watch him throw leather with surging contender Dustin Poirier. This is according to the Los Angeles Times who reports it will be the co-main event of UFC 230.

It is unclear who will actually inhabit the main event but whoever it is needs to thank Nate. The buy rates will pop at the thought of a war between Poirier and Diaz.