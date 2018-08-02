Johnson wants belts in every organization

Flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson cleaned out the division and his thoughts have now appear to have shifted to other organizations. Not content with just one belt he seems to want them all if you believe a video posted on social media recently. Here’s what he said (via BJ Penn).

I want to fight all the guys in my division. We got new guys comin’ up, Sergio Pettis looked good his last fight, ya got [Jose] ‘Shorty’ Torres…he’s in here now. Shoot, Kyoji Horiguchi’s in RIZIN tearin’ things up. So there’s lots of guys out there but for me, I’m just sort of going one fight at a time.

No [I don’t want Horiguchi back in the UFC], cause he’s making good money from what I hear in RIZIN so…

If I was to, like, go out and collect all the belts, now that’s something that’s like, ‘OK, I’ve proven that I’m the best’. If I was to go to ONE Championship, win the flyweight division there. Go to RIZIN, win the flyweight division there. And then go to Bellator…125, 135, win the belt there. Now this speaks volumes.

Considering I have 11 consecutive title defenses, like, they all look exactly the same, so for me to have every unique looking belt around the world…THAT’S what really gets me excited if you really wanna know.