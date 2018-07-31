VIDEO: Garbrandt says he couldn’t withdraw from UFC 217 for financial reasons

At UFC 227 we will see one of the biggest blood feuds in MMA right now come to a head – again. Cody Garbrandt lost his bantamweight championship to TJ Dillashaw back at UFC 217 via KO in the second round and it didn’t diminish their hatred for one another at all. At UFC 227 this weekend he gets another shot at TJ and a shot at redemption by reclaiming the 135 pound title. During a media luncheon ahead of the event he talked about concerns surrounding UFC 217 and how money affected his decision making when it came to the event.

