Sonnen and Emelianenko reportedly have a date in October

On October 12 we will see light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader fight Matt Mitrione at Bellator 205. The event takes place in Uncasville, Connecticut and we don’t fault you for not knowing where that is. That being said we got some great news and found out that the very next night we will see Chael Sonnen vs Fedor Emelianenko!

Mitrione and Bader are facing off in the first semi-final bout of the heavyweight grand prix and Sonnen vs Fedor will square off in the second. The winners of each will face off at the end of 2018 or in the first few months of 2019 in what will be a blockbuster for Bellator. We think it makes sense for the finals to be held on a New Year’s Eve show to have maximum impact.

Fedor Emelianenko and Chael Sonnen goes down on October 13 inside Long Island’s Nassau Coliseum.