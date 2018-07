Robert Whittaker looking to return in February 2018

Here’s the deal with UFC titles. If you don’t defend them enough they get taken away. That’s why we are concerned about what Robert Whittaker told MMAFighting via BJPenn.com…

I’M NOT TOO SURE JUST YET, BUT I HAVE LET DANA KNOW THAT I DEFINITELY WON’T BE READY BEFORE NEXT YEAR. MY HAND, REHAB. BOTH HANDS; I HAVE TO GET TO 100 PERCENT WITH MY HANDS TO START REHAB. THE HEALING PROCESS HAS TO BEGIN BEFORE I CAN EVER START A REHAB PROGRAM. AND THEN I NEED TO STRENGTHEN MY HANDS BACK UP TO 100 PERCENT. THEN WHEN I’M BACK TO 100 PERCENT, I WOULD LIKE TO GET A LITTLE BIT OF TRAINING DONE. REALISTICALLY I AM LOOKING AT FEBRUARY NEXT YEAR.

The middleweight champion being out so long may prompt Dana White and the UFC to implement an interim championship just in case Robert’s shelving is longer than expected. Get well soon champ.