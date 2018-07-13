Bellator reportedly signs Irish fighter Norman Parke

MMAnyt.com is reporting that Irish lightweight fighter Norman Parke has signed with Bellator. He is coming off of a two fight win streak bringing the veteran’s record to an impressive 25-6-1. Parke once competed in the UFC and went 1-3 in his last four after starting off strong in the organization. He rebounded outside of the Ultimate Fighting Championship and acquired wins in other organizations like BAMMA before he was snatched up by Bellator.

This is a good sign for Bellator mainly because it shows they are continuing to look for fighters outside of the United States. His addition to the roster provides another eventual contender to lightweight champion Brent Primus’s title.