Dominick Cruz doesn’t think Brock can beat USADA

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz feels the way some fans do. On the Scott & BR Show on 1090 AM in San Diego he vocalized his concern that Brock Lesnar may not make it back to The Octagon for his impending clash with newly minted heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. He may be defeated by USADA first. Here’s what Cruz said via MMAFighting…

If he makes it to the fight I’d be shocked. And I just mean that because USADA is the toughest anti-doping system there is on planet Earth, and that guy is absolutely doping. Period. No ifs, ands or buts about it. And he’s not been in mixed martial arts, so of course he’s been doing that stuff. How they’re going to get him to be clean on fight night is beyond me.

Ouch, Dom.