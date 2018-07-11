Ferguson headlines, Que Parks returns at Hardrock MMA 100, full card

Hardrock MMA is shaping up very nicely for their August 11th card. In the main event of the evening “The Vanilla Gorilla” Isaiah Ferguson takes on Ken Beverly. Isaiah is a member of the Midwest MMA scene’s legendary Ferguson family along with TUF vets BJ and Taz. Promising pro Que Parks takes on a very tough Reggie Merrieweather in the co-main event. Check out the full card so far…
Isaiah Ferguson vs Ken Beverly
Que Parks vs Reggie Merrieweather
Lance Lawrence vs Justin King
Tony Parker vs Josh Clark
Ian Lawler vs Randy Jones
Nathan Pierce vs Gavin Agnew
Bryant Haynes vs Trea Wills
Nick Maupin vs Aaron Gabbard
Dani Harris vs Marina Coffman
Trent Nott vs Forrest Muss
Michael Douglas vs Kevan Avery
Eli Mefford vs Sam Humphries