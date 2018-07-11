Ferguson headlines, Que Parks returns at Hardrock MMA 100, full card

Hardrock MMA is shaping up very nicely for their August 11th card. In the main event of the evening “The Vanilla Gorilla” Isaiah Ferguson takes on Ken Beverly. Isaiah is a member of the Midwest MMA scene’s legendary Ferguson family along with TUF vets BJ and Taz. Promising pro Que Parks takes on a very tough Reggie Merrieweather in the co-main event. Check out the full card so far…

Isaiah Ferguson vs Ken Beverly

Que Parks vs Reggie Merrieweather

Lance Lawrence vs Justin King

Tony Parker vs Josh Clark

Ian Lawler vs Randy Jones

Nathan Pierce vs Gavin Agnew

Bryant Haynes vs Trea Wills

Nick Maupin vs Aaron Gabbard

Dani Harris vs Marina Coffman

Trent Nott vs Forrest Muss

Michael Douglas vs Kevan Avery

Eli Mefford vs Sam Humphries