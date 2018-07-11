The Ultimate Fighter: Heavy Hitters full cast revealed

UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and No. 4 ranked contender Kelvin Gastelum will serve as opposing coaches for the upcoming The Ultimate Fighter: Heavy Hitters pro mixed martial arts reality series set to premiere Wednesday, Aug. 29 on FS1. At the conclusion of the series Whittaker and Gastelum will the square-off for the middleweight championship at a date still to be determined.

The coaches are certainly appropriate for the season as they both are TUF winners from their respective seasons. Whittaker won TUF: The Smashes season as a welterweight and Gastelum won TUF 17 as a middleweight.

The “Heavy Hitters” show will feature a cast of up-and-coming men’s heavyweight and women’s featherweight pro mixed martial arts fighters all aiming for a six-figure UFC contract. The season finale will take place Friday, Nov. 30 at The Pearl ad Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

The full line-up for the “Heavy Hitters” cast is listed as follows (including age, record and where they are fighting out of):

FEMALE FEATHERWEIGHTS

Leah Letson | 25 | 4-1 | Milwaukee, WI

Larissa Pacheco | 23 | 11-2 | Belem, Brazil

Marciea Allen | 36 | 7-2 | Wood Dale, IL

Pannie Kianzad | 26 | 9-3 | Copenhagen, Denmark

Bea Malecki | 26 | 2-0 | Stockholm, Sweden

Julija Stoliarenko | 25 | 4-2-1 | Kaunas, Lithuania

Katharina Lehner | 28 | 7-1 | Cologne, Germany

Macy Chiasson | 26 | 2-0 | New Orleans, LA

MALE HEAVYWEIGHTS

Ben Sosoli | 28 | 6-2 | Melbourne, Australia

Maurice Greene | 31 | 5-2 | St. Cloud, MN

Michel Batista | 34 | 4-0 | Miami, FL

Juan Francisco Espino Diepa | 37 | 8-1 | Las Palmas, Spain

Justin Frazier | 28 | 10-2 | Cave City, AR

Anderson Da Silva | 31 | 3-0-1 | Sao Paulo, Brazil

Przemyslaw Mysiala | 35 | 22-9-1 | Maidenhead, England

Josh Parisian | 28 | 7-2 | Brighton, MI