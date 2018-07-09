Reebok payouts for UFC 226 are typical, embarrassing

For the love of all that is holy, Reebok. How do you justify this crap? Again, fighters once got tens of thousands to fight in the opening bout until Reebok and the UFC had the sponsorship from hell baby. For UFC 226 they are so bad for some that you really feel for them. In the main event Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic pulled in $40K a piece as champions but then in the freaking co-main a total of $15K was given to rising stars Derrick Lewis and Francis Ngannou. Check out the full list via MMAmania.com.

Daniel Cormier: $40,000 def. Stipe Miocic: $40,000

Derrick Lewis: $10,000 def. Francis Ngannou: $5,000

Mike Perry: $5,000 def. Paul Felder: $10,000

Anthony Pettis: $15,000 def. Michael Chiesa: $10,000

Khalil Rountree: $5,000 def. Gokhan Saki: $3,500

Paulo Costa: $3,500 def. Uriah Hall: $10,000

Raphael Assuncao: $15,000 def. Rob Font: $5,000

Drakkar Klose: $4,000 def. Lando Vannata: $4,000

Curtis Millender: $3,500 def. Max Griffin: $4,000

Dan Hooker: $5,000 def. Gilbert Burns: $5,000

Emily Whitmire: $3,500 def. Jamie Moyle: $3,500

TOTAL: $209,500