Jones provides brief update on return

One of the best scenarios of a fighter failing to stay focused is former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. He has all the skill in the world but can’t seem to stay out of trouble long enough to stay on top. When asked about his return he surprisingly didn’t take a dig at new heavyweight champion and long time rival Daniel Cormier. Here’s what Jones tweeted…

The update is that I’m alive and well, been enjoying my family this summer and also doing a lot of personal growth work. No clue when I’ll be back in the Octagon exactly. But I do believe wholeheartedly that my best days in the UFC are still ahead.

Jon is still in the doghouse for a failed drug test which forced him to relinquish his newly captured light heavyweight title back at UFC 214.