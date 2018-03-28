Got Em! USADA gets another one

Amanda Lemos got popped by USADA for the steroid stanozolol and its metabolite. The failure came from an out of competition sample taken Nov. 8, 2017 and she was suspended for the failure for two years. This means she won’t be able to compete until November of 2019. The bout in question was her loss to Leslie Smith via second round TKO in Glasgow. So, the real question now is whether or not the UFC will cut ties with a loss and USADA suspension consecutively.

What do you think? Will she be released?