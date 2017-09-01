Your Friday Fix is Ashida Kim demonstrating ninja “levitation”

In case you missed my Incredibly Fake True Story on Ashida Kim click the link before you watch this. This “ninja master” is a liar, a fraud, and a cheat, and I stand by that 100%. My opinion is not that of this site or its editor and is mine and mine alone. In this video our pal Radford Davis aka Ashida Kim attempts to pass off sitting on an object as levitating. I am an accomplished magician and this “feat” is far worse than the bad magic acts I have seen over the years. So here it is ProMMAniacs – your Friday Fix. As always we apologize in advance and YOU’RE WELCOME!

