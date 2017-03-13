You are here: Home » video » WTF: Our new favorite BS martial arts video is Kiai Jitsu

WTF: Our new favorite BS martial arts video is Kiai Jitsu

Posted by: Sean McClure on March 13, 2017 in video Leave a comment

Honestly, we can’t even fathom how people would ever buy into literally and figuratively to this style of martial arts. It’s essentially the equivalent of invisible farting from your hands to halt some suspect martial arts “moves”. We wrote the 4 most delusional martial arts masters of all time and we should probably revise this with the discovery of this guy. He even presents this as a science and that alone is proof of insanity, right? Check these out and you tell us.

Tagged with:

Contact us --- Privacy Policy
2008-2016 © Copyright PROMMANOW / Partner with USA TODAY Sports Digital Properties
Scroll To Top