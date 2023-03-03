Jon Jones greatest victories

Jon Jones / UFC

There is no denying that Jon Jones has achieved some incredible things since entering the Ultimate Fighting Championship some 15 years ago. From becoming the youngest champion in UFC history to having multiple Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night awards – this MMA star knows how to put on a show. And on March 4th, the UFC’s resident GOAT will return.

After three years out of the Octagon, Jonny Bones will return, and he will do so as a heavyweight for the first time in his career. He will face off against French striking sensation Cyril Gane for the vacant UFC Heavyweight Championship, a title vacated by Francis Ngannou following his bitter exit from the company. Online bookmaker Thunderpick, which provides betting on combat sports as well as eSports online betting, have made Jones the favorite for the showdown, and it’s clear to see why.

Jon Jones has never been defeated in the Octagon. Well, he has, but that was due to a controversial disqualification way back in 2009. He has never been knocked out, submitted, or dropped a decision, however, and many feel that he will be the new heavyweight king come Saturday night.

Bones’ greatest victories are something worth celebrating, as he displays naturally God-given talent mixed with sheer dedication every time he steps into the cage. Whether you’re an avid sports fan or just getting into mixed martial arts, there’s no doubt you’ll appreciate his accomplishments, and few fighters have achieved more success than Jon “Bones” Jones.

The 35-year-old has had a remarkable career, winning championship after championship, and his list of victories is even more impressive. Let’s take a look back at some of the greatest victories in Jon Jones’ career.

Youngest UFC Champion in History

One of the most significant moments in Jon Jones’ career was when he defeated Mauricio “Shogun” Rua for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship in 2011. He was just 23 years old at the time, and his victory made him the youngest UFC champion of all time, a record that still stands today. Jones dominated Shogun unlike anything anyone had ever seen before and it was clear that the UFC had a monster on their hands.

This victory marked the beginning of his dominance over the light heavyweight division, and he would go on to defend his title eight times over a span of five years.

Grudge Match Against Rashad Evans

In 2012, Jones faced off against his former teammate and mentor Rashad Evans in what quickly became one of the most highly anticipated fights in MMA history. It was billed as a grudge match between two top-level competitors who were both looking to prove that they were the better fighter. In what was an epic battle from start to finish, it was Jones who emerged victorious via a wide unanimous decision, cementing himself as the best fighter on the planet at the time.

Bitter Rivalry with Daniel Cormier

Throughout 2014, Jones was somewhat inactive by his standards. He fought just once throughout the entire calendar year, picking up a decision victory over Brazil’s Glover Teixeira in April. Throughout the course of the campaign, a new contender by the name of Daniel Cormier had risen through the ranks.

DC was unbeaten at 15-0 and had picked up major stoppage victories against the likes of Dan Henderson and Patrick Cummins. Many thought that he may be the one to dethrone Jonny Bones and end his reign of terror atop of the light heavyweight division.

The rivalry between Jones and Cormier had been brewing for years before their first fight at UFC 182 in 2015. After trading barbs in the months leading up to the fight, both men put on an incredible show for fans and delivered one of the best fights in recent memory. The fight was a relatively close one, however, Jones emerged as the clear victor, winning via a wide unanimous decision and defending his title once again.

The pair would meet again four years later at UFC 214. Jones looked to have ended the rivalry once and for all when he knocked out his long-time rival and regained the light heavyweight championship that he had to vacate for personal reasons two years prior to the rematch. However, Jones’ victory was overturned and Cormier was reinstated as champion following a failed drug test in the aftermath of the bout.

Proving Himself Aganst Alexander Gustafsson

Back in 2013, Jon Jones defended his light heavyweight championship against Swedish striker Alexander Gustafsson. Many thought that the underdog Swede had done enough to earn the win however, the champion was awarded a highly controversial unanimous decision victory.

In 2018, Bones faced off against The Mauleronce again, and this time around there was no controversy. Jones dominated Gustafsson throughout the entire fight en route to a third-round TKO victory, removing the one blemish on his career and cementing his legacy once and for all as the greatest MMA fighter of all time.