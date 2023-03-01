BKFC back in Denver with Luke Rockhold vs. Mike Perry

DENVER — Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will return to the 1st Bank Center on Friday, April 28, with BKFC 41 featuring a card already stacked with several UFC veterans including a barnburner 185-pound main event between Mike Perry and former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold. Yes, take my money please.

Perry is already 3-0 inside the promotion, most recently winning a majority decision over former Bellator striking phenom Michael “Venom” Page last August at BKFC 27. The fight will mark Rockhold’s bareknuckle boxing debut since coming off a string of losses in the UFC.

In addition, BKFC 41 features a 165-pound co-main event between former UFC and Bellator lightweight champ Eddie Alvarez and three-time UFC featherweight title challenger Chad Mendes. Mendes made a victorious bareknuckle debut in February 2022 while this will mark Alvarez’s first fight with the promotion.

A 125-pound women’s bout between BKFC vets “Rowdy” Bec Rawlings and Christine Ferea is also on the bill. Both ladies have several wins under the BKFC banner while Ferea actually holds a win over current strawweight champ Britain Hart. Rawlings herself dropped a decision to Hart last June.

If all that wasn’t enough, Ben Rothwell is also scheduled to be on the card against an opponent still to be announced. He won his bareknuckle debut with a 19-second KO victory last October.