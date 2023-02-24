Valesca Machado to make first title defense at Invicta FC 52 in Denver

DENVER — Invicta FC 52 will take place on Wednesday, March 15 at Reelworks Denver. The all-female professional mixed martial arts promotion returns to the Mile High City with a strawweight championship headliner that features titleholder Valesca “Tina Black” Machado (12-3) defending her belt for the first time as she takes on Ireland’s Danni “Mac” McCormack (6-2). Machado claimed the 115-pound title back in November when she defeated two opponents in the promotion’s one-night strawweight championship.

Invicta FC 52 also features a strawweight co-main event with the “Polish Assassin” Karolina Wójcik (10-3) taking on Brazil’s Ediana Silva (12-3). Wójcik made it to the finals of Invicta’s strawweight championship tournament in November but dropped a decision to Machado. Prior to that she was on a five-fight winning streak and will look to return to her victorious ways against Silva, who was also on a long winning streak before succumbing to Machado in the same tournament late last year.

Here’s the full line-up for Invicta FC 52:

Strawweight Title: Valesca Machado vs. Danni McCormack

Valesca Machado vs. Danni McCormack Strawweight: Karolina Wójcik vs. Ediana Silva

Karolina Wójcik vs. Ediana Silva Strawweight: Minna Grusander vs. Shauna Bannon

Minna Grusander vs. Shauna Bannon Bantamweight: Montserrat Rendon vs. Maria Favela

Montserrat Rendon vs. Maria Favela Featherweight: Amber Leibrock vs. Ramona Pascual

Amber Leibrock vs. Ramona Pascual Strawweight: Fatima Kline vs. Natalia Kuziutina

Fatima Kline vs. Natalia Kuziutina Strawweight: Sayury Cañon vs. Amanda Macioce

Pro MMA Now attended Invicta FC’s one-night strawweight tournament in November and it was a very well run event. Booking.com is a great way to make flight and hotel reservations if you plan to attend Invicta FC’s upcoming event in Denver.

If you can’t make it to the live event in Denver, Invicta FC 52 will stream live and free on the promotion’s Youtube channel and Facebook page. It will also air live on AXStv in the U.S. and The Fight Network in Canada.