Colorado Combat Club 16 brings MMA action back to Denver

Colorado Combat Club 16 will feature two of the top rising featherweights in the country facing off on Friday, Feb. 17, at The Brighton in Denver. The main event will see Colorado’s number one ranked 145-pounder, Edwin Chavez (6-3), taking on Minnesota’s number four ranked featherweight, Josh Marsh (6-3). Chavez, though coming off a loss at Sparta 93 in November, won his Colorado Combat Club debut last June with a unanimous decision victory over Collin Anglin. Marsh rebounded from an almost three-year layoff and a pair of losses under the LFA banner with a unanimous decision win over Dillon Fraley at DFC 4 this past November.

CCC 16 also features a pair of bantamweight professional bouts and several amateur MMA bouts including an ammy lightweight championship bout between undefeated Colorado prospects Nick Tarpley (2-0) and Jeremiah Solven (2-0).

Here’s the full CCC 16 fight card:

Edwin Chavez vs. Josh Marsh – 145 lbs

Daniel Gonzales vs. Matteo Callazo – 135 lbs

Geno Shvedov vs. Cole Griego – 135 lbs

Amateur Bouts

Nick Tarpley vs. Jeramiah Solven – 155 lbs

Jorge Camacho vs. Adrian Delgado – 155 lbs

John Rhymer vs. Quentin Jiner – 170 lbs

Juan Sarrios vs. Bobby Ziehfreund – 135 lbs

Conor Ross Leigh vs. Samuel Henrique – 135 lbs

Jack Losowicki vs. Rory Light – 185 lbs

Josh Dickhausen vs. Josh Hernandez – 145 lbs

Isiah Wright vs. Gino Pardini – 175 lbs

James McCulloch vs. Jesse Brookshire – 155 lbs

For CCC 16 ticket and pay-per-view info visit their Facebook page. You can also keep up with the promotion at @cocombatclub on Instagram.