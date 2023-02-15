MMA

Colorado Combat Club 16 brings MMA action back to Denver

ByJack Bratcher

Feb 15, 2023 , , , ,
Colorado Combat Club 16

Colorado Combat Club 16 will feature two of the top rising featherweights in the country facing off on Friday, Feb. 17, at The Brighton in Denver. The main event will see Colorado’s number one ranked 145-pounder, Edwin Chavez (6-3), taking on Minnesota’s number four ranked featherweight, Josh Marsh (6-3). Chavez, though coming off a loss at Sparta 93 in November, won his Colorado Combat Club debut last June with a unanimous decision victory over Collin Anglin. Marsh rebounded from an almost three-year layoff and a pair of losses under the LFA banner with a unanimous decision win over Dillon Fraley at DFC 4 this past November.

CCC 16 also features a pair of bantamweight professional bouts and several amateur MMA bouts including an ammy lightweight championship bout between undefeated Colorado prospects Nick Tarpley (2-0) and Jeremiah Solven (2-0).

Here’s the full CCC 16 fight card:

  • Edwin Chavez  vs.  Josh Marsh – 145 lbs
  • Daniel Gonzales  vs.  Matteo Callazo – 135 lbs
  • Geno Shvedov  vs.  Cole Griego – 135 lbs

Amateur Bouts

  • Nick Tarpley  vs.  Jeramiah Solven – 155 lbs
  • Jorge Camacho  vs.  Adrian Delgado – 155 lbs
  • John Rhymer  vs.  Quentin Jiner – 170 lbs
  • Juan Sarrios  vs.  Bobby Ziehfreund – 135 lbs
  • Conor Ross Leigh  vs.  Samuel Henrique – 135 lbs
  • Jack Losowicki  vs.  Rory Light – 185 lbs
  • Josh Dickhausen  vs.  Josh Hernandez – 145 lbs
  • Isiah Wright  vs.  Gino Pardini – 175 lbs
  • James McCulloch  vs.  Jesse Brookshire – 155 lbs

For CCC 16 ticket and pay-per-view info visit their Facebook page. You can also keep up with the promotion at @cocombatclub on Instagram.

