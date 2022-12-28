5 Ways to Safely Detox Your Body

The modern lifestyle has made it super easy to introduce all kinds of toxins into our bodies. You’re probably on a bad diet, and it’s having a negative impact on your well-being. It’d make sense to consider detoxing and giving your body a fresh start.

Or perhaps you’re using certain substances like illicit drugs that fill your body with toxins. Whichever the case, a total body cleansing would be ideal.

Let’s back up a bit, however.

The web is full of wellness gurus making tons of money putting people in detox programs that promise fast results.

The reality is that your body is perfectly capable of eliminating toxins with a bit of help. You don’t need extreme diet plans or magic concoctions, many of which aren’t tested for safety standards.

If you want to detox your body, here are safe and natural ways to do so:

Drink Plenty of Water

It doesn’t come as a surprise that water eliminates toxins since it plays a major role in the body.

Water hydrates your cells and assists them in functioning efficiently. But the processes in your body release waste products, and that’s where water comes in to transport these wastes out of your system.

If you’ve introduced harmful substances into your body, you’ll need enough water to assist your kidneys in flushing out the toxins. As such, water is crucial when it comes to naturally eliminating toxins from the body.

Get Enough Sleep

Sleep also plays a vital role in detoxification. Instead of consuming copious amounts of supposed detox juices, try getting enough sleep every night.

How does sleep help you to rid your body of toxins?

Well, it appears that our brains undergo physiological changes when we sleep, which help clear toxins from the brain and central nervous system.

These changes that occur when you sleep are your brain’s way of resting, recharging, and shading off toxic waste that has built up all day.

Cut Down on Drugs

If you’re constantly taking drugs, including subscription meds, you’re exposing your body to many toxins.

Remember, most drugs undergo metabolism in the liver, where they are converted into water-soluble compounds to facilitate excretion. When you take drugs in excess or regularly for a long time, you end up overworking your liver.

An overworked liver loses its capacity to process chemicals fully and filter waste and toxins. That means that consuming drugs in excess compromises your liver’s ability to process chemicals and eliminate toxins.

You should cut down and detox if you’re taking lots of drugs. But considering withdrawal complications, you may need to consult a healthcare provider for safe ways to detox like these THC detox methods.

Load up on Antioxidants

Your cells are vulnerable to unstable molecules known as free radicals. When produced in excess, free radicals cause oxidative stress, which is responsible for cell damage.

Free radicals occur naturally in the body through cell processes, but poor diet, tobacco smoke, pollutants, etc., also trigger them.

Some of the things that combat free radicals and other toxins in the body are antioxidants. You want to load up on antioxidants that occur naturally in food and not supplements.

If you’re not sure what antioxidants are, some examples include selenium, lutein, and certain vitamins like vitamins A and C. These are found in many foods, including:

Vegetables: artichokes, asparagus, lettuce, spinach.

artichokes, asparagus, lettuce, spinach. Fruits: most berries, oranges, watermelon, peaches.

most berries, oranges, watermelon, peaches. Spices: cinnamon, thyme, oregano, clove.

cinnamon, thyme, oregano, clove. Nuts: all nuts but especially walnuts, chestnuts, pecans.

Sweat More

The body naturally eliminates toxins through the skin, liver, kidneys, lymph nodes, and other organs. All of these waste products come out in urine, stool, and sweat.

While the role of sweat in detoxification is generally debated, some studies have reached the conclusion that sweating eliminates harmful chemicals and heavy metals.

Physical activity, especially regular exercises, is the best way to get yourself sweating enough for proper cleansing.

Considering drinking a lot of water helps in flushing out toxins from the body, you should combine that with an active lifestyle for a regular and efficient detox cycle.

Final Thoughts

Detoxification is a lifestyle change. It’s supposed to be a constant process because you’re constantly exposed to toxic compounds. The best way to detox is to help your body do it naturally. Taking shortcuts with cleansing programs won’t get you the results you’re looking for.