How to make your first-time weed experience go well

Legal medical and recreational cannabis is quickly becoming the new state standard. As American states continue to recognize the medicinal and therapeutic benefits of marijuana, many individuals, athletes, and mixed martial artists are doing the same. That being said, some people are overwhelmed by just the thought of smoking cannabis for the first time.

Luckily, if you go into your first smoke session prepared, the experience can be quite enjoyable.

Keep reading for tips on how to make your first time using weed go well.

Have the Right Tools

If you have never smoked marijuana, you might not realize how many tools you need to get the job done.

Depending on how you want to smoke, you might need rolling papers, blunt wraps, or paraphernalia such as a bong or pipe.

Also, having a grinder is optional and having a lighter is necessary.

Research Your Condition

If smoking marijuana for medical reasons, you will want to do some research on your condition. Doing some research will help you understand which strain is best for your symptoms.

Sativa strains are typically considered to be best for pain since they are energizing, indicas are best for anxiety since they are sedating, and hybrids are good for both.

Whether you have inflammation, nausea, headaches, or something else, you will be able to find a strain that treats it.

Talk to a Budtender

Assuming that you will be purchasing your marijuana from a dispensary, you should spend some time talking to the budtender on staff.

A budtender is the dispensary version of a bartender. They generally have vast knowledge concerning everything marijuana-related.

The budtender can help you find a strain that works well with your condition, is the right THC level for a beginner and can send you on your way with the tools you need to smoke.

Smoke With People You are Comfortable With

Smoking can be a bitter-sweet experience for beginners since racing thoughts can be a troublesome side effect when you first start.

Because of this, it is important to only smoke around people you are comfortable with and trust.

If you get too high, you might find yourself paranoid and anxious, which are feelings you don’t want to have around the wrong people.

Smoke Somewhere Comfortable

You should also smoke somewhere comfortable. Some marijuana strains can leave you “couch-locked”, meaning you have no desire to move for hours at a time.

These strains are typically great for someone with anxiety, but they can be awful for someone that doesn’t do well sitting in one spot for extended periods.

To save yourself from having achy muscles or numb limbs, smoke somewhere with plenty of comfy seating options.

Make Sure You Have Enough Time

A cannabis high can last anywhere from two to ten hours; therefore, you should clear your schedule before smoking.

Over time, you will build a tolerance and learn which strains wear off the soonest but until then, only smoke when you have a free day.

Purchase the Right Amount

Even if you do the research and talk to a budtender about strains, you might not like the one you purchase.

Most people buy about an ounce of each cannabis strain while at the dispensary; however, you shouldn’t follow suit your first time shopping. Instead, consider purchasing a gram of a few different strains. By doing so, you avoid wasting money and get the chance to try different products.

If unfamiliar with marijuana amounts, visit Marijuanadoctors.com for an in-depth measurement guide.

Know How to Sober Up

Since new smokers have yet to build a tolerance to THC, getting too high is very likely during their first session.

Getting too high is not dangerous, but it is uncomfortable, and if you don’t know how to sober up, you might have a bad experience.

You can sober up by taking a shower, taking a nap, or drinking plenty of water. Watching a movie also serves as a good distraction to get you through.

Try to Not Think About It

Once you have smoked and are most likely high, try not to think about the fact that you smoked too much. Just go with the flow and enjoy the experience.

Being high can go one of two ways: you’re either relaxed and having fun or paranoid and anxious. If you constantly worry about how you’re going to react while high, you might psych yourself out and feel the opposite effects than you intended.