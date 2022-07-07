Joe Rogan admits snubbing Trump as a guest multiple times

UFC commentator and bigfoot enthusiast Joe Rogan has a monster of a podcast on Spotify with almost 11 million listeners per episode. He hosts guests including prominent sports figures, subject matter experts, actors, and occasionally politicians. One politician he refuses to have on his show is good friend of UFC head Dana White and former president, Donald Trump. He explained why he has never had the controversial Trump on the show during an appearance on Lex Fridman’s’ podcast.

I’m not a Trump supporter in any way, shape or form. I’ve had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once, I’ve said no every time, I don’t want to help him, I’m not interested in helping him. Joe Rogan

He even went as far as to describe Donald Trump as…

An existential threat to democracy itself. Joe Rogan

It is not a surprise that he hasn’t welcomed Trump on the show because of just how much negativity and controversy would come along with it. Is he right?