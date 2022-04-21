Ricky Hatton shocks fans with return announcement

Wow!

On July 2nd, former two weight world champion Ricky Hatton is coming back to the boxing ring. The announcement came via his official Twitter account.

I can confirm my return to the ring.

Join me for a huge party night – with top music acts – in Manchester on July 2. #HitmanRises

Ticket info: https://t.co/k2DKZfbSSl

It's not how you fall, it's how you rise… pic.twitter.com/8MUSHXivHE — Ricky Hatton MBE (@HitmanHatton) April 21, 2022

Hatton last fought in 2012 and was on the receiving end of his second consecutive KO prompting his retirement. He hung up his boxing gloves with an impressive record of 45-3. It’s ten years later and as any combat sports fan knows a chin doesn’t get better with age. Maybe Hatton is an exception?

We will find out on July 2nd in Manchester, England.