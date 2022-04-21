Ricky Hatton shocks fans with return announcement

Wow!
On July 2nd, former two weight world champion Ricky Hatton is coming back to the boxing ring. The announcement came via his official Twitter account.
Hatton last fought in 2012 and was on the receiving end of his second consecutive KO prompting his retirement. He hung up his boxing gloves with an impressive record of 45-3. It’s ten years later and as any combat sports fan knows a chin doesn’t get better with age. Maybe Hatton is an exception?
We will find out on July 2nd in Manchester, England.