Jake Paul has plans for Tyron Woodley after knocking him out

Jake Paul is riding high after brutally knocking out former UFC champion Tyron Woodley on Saturday. Whether you think it was a dive or not it counts as a win for Paul.

Jake was very respectful to his fallen opponent after the win in his post fight interviews. He has gone as far as calling him a legend and maybe that is an exaggeration, maybe not but he referred to T Wood as just that. He seems to have business still in mind with Woodley just not a third fight in the boxing ring.

Jake told TMZ that he wanted to host a podcast with him and actually said they should make a buddy cop film. Yep…. Check out the interview below and let us know what you think.