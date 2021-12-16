A Tough Night for the GOAT

With some great main card fixtures and some higher profile prelims too, UFC 269 has certainly been one of the better events held recently and certainly did not disappoint – with a huge upset, some fan frustrations, and some perhaps slightly expected results, it was packed full of entertainment and a showing that when a UFC event goes well, it goes very well, and reignites hopes that future events can continue to deliver – but what were the biggest fixtures of the night to watch out for?

Cruz looked pretty good – Dominick Cruz has been trying to mount a comeback for a while now, and although he tends to be very injury prone has shown that some of that high fight IQ and grit remains. Whilst there are many fans who’d prefer, he stick to the casting desk, a unanimous decision of Pedro Munhoz could extend his fight career further yet.

Sugar Sean stuns with another round 1 win, and frustration for Garbrandt fans – In the pre-fight presser there was certainly something heating up between Sean O’Malley and Cody Garbrandt as it seems the seeds have been laid for a potential future fight – O’Malley came out with another strong performance and a huge round 1 KO against Paiva, taking more steps towards securing the bigger pay-days. Garbrandt fans will be frustrated in another poor performance from Cody, showing some poor fight IQ once again despite having shown he can fight much smarter. With the potential for a Garbrandt and O’Malley fight down the road, Cody will need to string together some wins having only one win in the past six fights.

A huge Nunes upset – As the -1,100 favourite by most bookies which have recently been expanding their options outwards as some fans learn more about the Melbourne cup and other wagering options, and the proclaimed title of the women’s MMA goat, it look as if it would be another easy day at the office. But somehow losing stand-up trades against a known grappler, and eventually having it taken to the ground, Pena put up an incredible performance to be Nunes. There will certainly be a re-match on the cards, and a chance for Nunes to show it was just a poor night, or for Pena to show how talented she is.Poirier looked good, but Oliveira better – Whilst Poirier was the bookies favourite at -135, and has looked good in his past few fights, Oliveira looks unstoppable having went on a 9-winning streak over the past three years and in the best form of his career – able to get his signature move on the go early in the third, it was just a bit too much for Poirier looking to grab his UFC Gold back, but still an admirable performance.