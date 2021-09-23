GSP says ‘timing and money’ prevented Silva fight

Former UFC welterweight champion Georges St Pierre says he is ‘wealthy and healthy’ and he’s very proud of that fact. Not many retired fighters can say that nowadays. During a media appearance today a number of topics came up including one that always seems to surface.

Why didn’t he fight Anderson Silva?

Both were champions and both are now considered to be at the top of the GOAT list. They are two names that silence former lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov fans when they try to argue with it. GSP defended his belt 9 times and Silva did it 10. Khabib defended 3 times…so yeah. Zip it fan boys.

Georges said making the Anderson Silva fight all came down to timing and money. Isn’t that always the case with every super fight? He spoke about this and other topics in the video below.

Check it out…