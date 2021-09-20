Scott Lionheart Blevins posts “lost” world championship video and its sad

One of the most notorious and worst mixed martial arts fighters of all time, probably the most delusional, is Scott “Lionheart“ Blevins. His name started circulating when his losing streak and his outrageous claims were highlighted in an article on Cracked titled “7 fighters who lied their way to legendary“. He is still lying to this day.

He put out a “life story“ video in which he claimed Dana White and the global MMA elite did everything they could to erase his world championships from the history book among other things. It is hard to believe that in this day and age, with the access we have to information that people are still lying about their martial arts achievements.

I have to share because the bad editing here makes it unintentionally hilarious. Enjoy it and we apologize in advance.