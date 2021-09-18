Anthony Johnson shares concerning post on Instagram

Anthony Johnson currently fights under the Bellator banner as a light heavyweight. In May of this year he made a thunderous debut by knocking out Jose Augusto in the second round. He was scheduled to compete in the light heavyweight Grand Prix and in a title fight with Vadim Nemkov but all of that appears to be scrapped according to sources.

What is most concerning is what Anthony himself shared on Instagram. Read it for yourself and then tell us you don’t have a bad feeling.

Whatever he is going through we wish him and his family all of the best.