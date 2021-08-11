Since Dana White took over as President in 2001, the UFC has gone from strength to strength, as has some of its favorite fighters. In the last two decades, the UFC has produced some of the best fighters we have ever seen, but if we were to take a look at the sport of MMA fighting as a whole, who could we say are the best UFC male fighters of all time?

That's what this article is about to take a look at, as we have compiled a list of who we believe to be some of the best UFC male fighters that have ever graced the octagon.

5. Sean O’Malley

Despite being one of the greener UFC fighters we are going to include, O’Malley has quickly built and established a reputation for himself as well as popularity among UFC fans.

He started off in Dana White’s reality TV show, The Ultimate Fighter, and has continued to astound and amaze both White and the audience since being officially signed to the UFC.

Aside from being an extremely talented UFC fighter and definitely one of the ones to watch, he has also been vocal about the unfair treatment and payment of fighters, which has made him stand out and cemented his position on this list of the top UFC male fighters of all time.

4. Conor McGregor

Despite his reputation for being an antagonist and his many scuffles outside of the UFC, both online when he comes for his opponents and in the streets, there is no denying that Conor McGregor has done a lot for the UFC in terms of bringing in a larger viewership.

As a fighter who understands the entertainment game just as much as the fight, McGregor was the highest-paid athlete in the whole world so far in 2021 which is unheard of for UFC fighters (see the above about O’Malley’s dissatisfaction) and is thus a testament to his skill.

3. Dustin Poirier

If you want to see fight after fight of incredible knockouts, pull up a video of Dustin Poirier’s KO reel and you will not be disappointed. He is undoubtedly one of the best male fighters in the UFC and his fight against McGregor at the start of the year saw Conor’s first loss by KO.

His current run has seen him pitted against UFC gold holders and his only loss was to Khabib Nurmagomedov, so Poirier is poised to be competing for the championship this year.

2. Max Holloway

Max Holloway is one of the most exciting fighters to watch in the UFC and has been ever since he first stepped out onto the octagon. Each time he has done so since, he has gone on to put on a spectacular show for the spectators both in the audience and at home.

His explosive punches and solid stance sees him swing freely at his opponents to the point where they can no longer see him coming. And of course, there is the time he looked away from Calvin Kattar to shout “I’m the best boxer in the UFC” at the commentators, all whilst he continued dodging the fists that his bloody and beaten opponent was trying to throw at him.

1. Khabib Nurmagomedov

Last but certainly not least is Khabib Nurmagomedov, a fighter who continually set the pace in each fight he took part in. He is one of the most skilled wrestlers that we have seen throughout the history of the UFC, to the point where professional wrestlers can’t compete.

Despite his retirement this past October, Khabib still remains and probably always will be considered one of the top male UFC fighters of all time, his legacy is so large.

Final Thoughts

As you can see, there are plenty of amazing UFC fighters that have entered the octagon to entertain us, and for that, we are truly grateful. With the Ultimate Fighter still scouting for new talent and new fighters debuting their first fights, who knows who could be on this list in a few years from now. We can’t wait to find out!