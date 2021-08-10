Tito Ortiz is fighting again? Please no.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz jumped to Bellator and then Golden Boy after he left the UFC. Ortiz last fought and won against Alberto Del Rio in 2019 and before that he knocked out Chuck Liddell under the Golden Boy banner in 2018. Tito is sitting at 46 years old and if the trend remains his next bout may be a freak show boxing match for some quick cash. Please no.

Tito tweeted the following:

The fight is signed! — Tito Ortiz (@titoortiz) August 10, 2021

Lots of rumors out there who this is referring to but until the organization he is competing in makes it official they are just rumors.