Gilbert Burns is the respectful fighter archetype most of the time but man if he didn’t let fellow welterweight Leon Edwards have it on Twitter.

Burns has called out Edwards in the past likely for a title challenger elimination bout but the Brit ignores or doesn’t accept them. Burns tried again on Twitter but again Edwards deflected it and then this happened:

“I WANT TO FIGHT YOU, PUT UP OR SHUT UP, DONT TRY TO DUCK THIS SMOKE….BRUMMIE CUNT” https://t.co/vXDMTqm9D8 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) August 9, 2021

Yep. That’s Gilbert Burns going mental and using language that makes your mom recoil in horror. What do you think? Will they ever fight?