Jon Jones calls his shot

Former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been inactive at least in terms of fighting since his move up to heavyweight. He has shared plenty of videos of his bulking up and training to reassure his fans that he is not all talk. There were rumors of a Francis Ngannou fight but it turns out money was a stumbling block. More rumors popped up and this time it was about a fight with former champ Stipe Miocic but Jones was having none of it. So far an opponent has not been presented to him that he thinks makes sense.

Jones may have given us the year at least for when he will finally fight as a heavyweight. He tweeted out a bold prediction today:

Champion2022 — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 4, 2021

Only time will tell if Jon has what it takes to be the king of the heavyweights. What do you think?