Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley ad is front and center in Times Square

August 29th we step into the twilight zone again.

YouTube menace and freak show boxing star Jake Paul may finally be tested in the ring. 39-year-old former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is next to square off with him on Showtime pay-per-view.

Paul celebrated like he just beat Mike Tyson when he knocked out prominent wrestler and the much smaller Ben Askren easily in April. Ben, all due respect, has the striking skills of an epileptic kindergartner. Woodley will truly be his first real challenge.

As the date draws closer the advertisements will get more frequent and bigger. Just take a look at the advertisement currently in Times Square.

we in Times Square w it pic.twitter.com/1qMdnJWPd4 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 2, 2021

These are crazy times we are living in. You may see a championship boxing bout advertised there if substantial hype is behind it so you can understand why we think it is bizarre to see a freak show boxing match involving Jake Paul there.

What do you think about this fight and who do you think will win?