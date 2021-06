UFC featherweight Justin Jaynes is on a four fight losing streak and to add insult to injury he bet and lost his reported $25K purse at UFC Vegas 30. His opponent was Charles Rosa and it was a close 3 round affair that Rosa won via a split decision.

Once his lost bet was revealed to fandom the trolls and haters came out in force but it didn’t appear to bother Justin.

I said it before the fight and I’ll say it again. I was prepared for all outcomes. If anyone thinks me losing this bet is going to break me they are sadly mistaken #jaynestrained https://t.co/2jV0kAUFzV — Justin Jaynes (@JustinJaynesMMA) June 27, 2021

Jaynes spoke to TMZ about it.

Would you have the courage to bet that much money on yourself?