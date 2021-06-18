Anderson Silva gets 100K extra after Chavez misses weight, issues statement

The freak show boxing match between former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva and former boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr got a little dramatic at the weigh-ins. As dramatic as one could expect from a weigh-in involving the classy Anderson Silva anyways. Julio missed weight and because of that Silva reportedly netted an extra $100,000.

Anderson issued a statement about the incident (via Instagram):

Well guys, I’ve been a combat sports professional for over 20 years. I’ve always accomplished my duties inside and outside of the ring. The contractual weight for tomorrow’s fight is 182lbs, which I accomplished through months of hard work alongside my team. Unfortunately, my opponent came in at 184.4lbs. Despite this, I will still put on a great show for you all,

The pair are set to tangle Saturday night in Mexico.