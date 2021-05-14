UFC 262 weigh-ins video and results

Bellator standout Michael Chandler had one fight in the UFC before he got offered a chance at winning the lightweight championship at UFC 262. He obliterated Dan Hooker 2:30 in to round 1 back in January and that performance plus some of the most fortuitous timing we have seen has him facing Charles Oliveira Saturday night for the vacant title. In the co-main event Tony Ferguson will try to bounce back from a disappointing 2 fight skid when he steps in to the cage with Beniel Dariush.

Earlier today all of the fighters stepped on to the scales to make weight. Rogerio Bontorin missed his mark by one pound and will forfeit 20% of his purse. Every fight on the card was green lit so get hyped.

Weigh in video:

Official weights



MAIN CARD

Charles Oliveira (155) vs. Michael Chandler (155) – for vacant lightweight title

Beneil Dariush (156) vs. Tony Ferguson (156)

Rogerio Bontorin (137)* vs. Matt Schnell (136)

Viviane Araujo (126) vs. Katlyn Chookagian (126)

Edson Barboza (146) vs. Shane Burgos (146)

PRELIMS

Andre Muniz (186) vs. Ronaldo Souza (186)

Mike Grundy (146) vs. Lando Vannata (146)

Jamie Pickett (186) vs. Jordan Wright (185)

Andrea Lee (126) vs. Antonina Shevchenko (125)