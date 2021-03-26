Tony Ferguson trolls Khabib again with Street Fighter parody

Tony Ferguson will never stop trolling Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Tony Ferguson and now retired lightweight consensus GOAT Khabib Nurmagomedov were set to face each other on multiple occasions. It fell apart each time and it’s a shame because Tony Ferguson was on fire and at his peak at each point. The final nail in the potential bout’s coffin was when Tony faced and was finished by Justin Gaethje in a title eliminator last year. That hasn’t stopped him from trying to score that money bout with the Russian.

Tony is frequently baiting Khabib on social media with humorous posts. The latest is a spot on Street Fighter video game spoof. It’s pretty good.

Check it out.

Press start to continue ducking.