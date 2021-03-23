Colorado murder suspect was multi time NAGA gold medalist

This week’s tragedy in Colorado has rocked the nation. It is yet another mass shooting that has people asking – when will this stop.

On Monday, ten people were senselessly shot and killed in a Boulder grocery store by a disturbed individual. The suspect is a man named Ahmad Alissa who is a two-time NAGA grappling gold medalist.. The revelation was a shock to the grappling community.

The 21 year old is now facing ten first degree murder charges in a state without the death penalty. If found guilty he will almost certainly spend the rest of his life in a maximum security prison with zero chances at parole.

Our thoughts continue to be with their families.