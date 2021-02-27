Muay Thai fighter gets lifted for slam and then brutally knocks out opponent

At HRMMA 118 Nate Gaston was on the receiving end of a big slam from Cole Trangenstein. Nate’s head was high above the cage which you can catch a glimpse of even from the floor seats.

This was probably a bad idea by Cole because less than a minute later this happened.

Nate trains out of Peoria Muay Thai and predicted this ending in a pre fight conversation with us. The sound of that knee in person was a sickening thud.

HRMMA 119 goes down tonight as the second half of their doubleheader in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The PPV is available for purchase at B2MMA.com.