WOW: Jake Paul favorite over Ben Askren in the eyes of odds makers

It is bad enough that UFC veteran and wrestling specialist Ben Askren is going to be boxing internet celebrity menace turned freak show pugilist Jake Paul. Now it is worse because the odds are being released for their match later this year and it doesn’t look good for Mr. Askren or MMA.

Jake Paul -155 Ben Askren +105

That’s right. These odds are via sportsbettingdime and they are pretty par for the course. Is it really a big surprise though? That Jake picked Ben out of all of the possible choices since the wrestlers last fight ended in a nine second loss by way of brutal knock out?

Whether he wants to admit it or not he is unofficially representing mixed martial arts by agreeing to this. Losing to Jake Paul is career ending and would be shameful.