UFC champ has no interest in fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov

To be fair I’m not sure there are many people who would willingly seek out a fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has yet to prove whether he belongs in the discussion of the all-time greats but he has done enough to prove that he is a threat to anyone hanging around the 170 pound division. There are very few people if any from the lightweight division clamoring to go up and challenge him and it doesn’t look like he has any intention of entertaining a fight offer even if they asked.



A big money fight would be with UFC lightweight champion Nurmagomedov. That is a fight people would want to see the outcome of because it would answer a lot of questions. Just how good is the Russian? Does size matter? Can Kamaru shut down the hype train?



There is no doubt it would sell well but with Khabib retired and Usman telling TMZ sports he has no interest in the fight it is – almost – definitely not going to happen.

Check out what Usman said below.