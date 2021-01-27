Fedor Emelianenko out of hospital after COVID-19 scare

The Russian mixed martial arts fighter who many hardcore fans believe is the greatest of all time was admitted to the hospital last week for complications due to the coronavirus. Fedor Emelianenko has thankfully since been released according to RT.

During his hospitalization he shared a heartfelt post on social media.

Thank you all who are sincerely worried about my health. I am feeling well now, I am on the mend. I am grateful to the doctors and medical staff for their care and your hard work.

Fedor’s lifelong coach Vladimir Voronov passed away due to complications from COVID-19. The disease has affected us all.