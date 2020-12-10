Dana White reveals reason Zuffa boxing hasn’t kicked off yet

Anyone who has followed the UFC for any amount of time knows that its president is a huge boxing fan. Dana White has even come out in the past and stated that he was planning to put on some boxing events. As of now that has not happened.

TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter recently spoke with Dana and he asked him about it. Here is what white said followed by the tweet and the accompanying video.

I’ve been looking and kicking the tires on boxing for the last couple years and the reason you’ve never seen me do anything is because that’s how screwed up and broken it is, that’s what a mess it is. I’m not doing anything anytime soon.

Dana White on Zuffa Boxing: "I've been looking and kicking the tires on boxing for the last couple years and the reason you've never seen me do anything is because that's how screwed up and broken it is, that's what a mess it is. I'm not doing anything anytime soon."

As much as I hate to say it, right now is not the best time to start anything. They are doing everything in their power to keep the UFC going with no lie fans.