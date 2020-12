Former WCW, TNA, and WWF wrestler Sting recently appeared on All Elite Wrestling programming. By all accounts he was retired and planned to stay that way so this was a surprise. What came as an even bigger surprise was a report that he signed a multi year contract with the company (via Bleacher Report).

Check out the clip of his debut below.

AEW also tweeted out the following confirming the contract signing.

What do you think of this signing? Do you think it will have any impact?