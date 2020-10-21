UFC 254: McGregor clowns Khabib and Gaethje face off

When Conor McGregor shared his version of the UFC 254 face-off between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje on Instagram he had us for a moment.

It’s no secret that whenever Khabib Nurmagomedov is involved in something that the Irishman will ultimately find a way to inject himself into the picture. This time he did it literally.

This actually fooled us at first glance not because of realism but because this is totally something Conor would do. JetSki in the middle of the face-offs for this Saturday’s UFC 254 main event between Nurmagomedov and Gaethje.

Did you laugh?