It’s no surprise who Dana White’s most difficult fighter to deal with is

Dana White has a tumultuous relationship with several fighters and a challenging one with many, but there is one who could be best described as a diva.

Over the years one fighter has consistently frustrated the UFC president to the point where he vented those frustrations publicly. If it wasn’t money, or location, or opponent, or day of the week, or PR obligations, or… you get the gist. Former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is one of the best examples of someone who can’t get out of their own way.

Woodley is talented and easily marketable but by all appearances he hated both of those attributes. Whenever they try to put a fight together for him there are hurdles and roadblocks from him in the news almost every day. He is 38 years old and counting the loss of his belt to Kamaru Usman he is on a 3 fight skid. More than once Dana White has commented that he feels it might be time for Woodley to hang up his gloves but Tyron is having none of it.

Aaron Bronsteter of TSN shared some comments Dana made about Woodley via Twitter.

Dana White to @krisfade: "I would say the hardest kid that I ever dealt with, and everybody thinks that I don't like him, it has to be Woodley. Woodley's the hardest kid I've ever dealt with. I look at what he could have done and what he should have done."



— Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 21, 2020

He went on to say…

"Good looking kid, physique, the whole thing, becomes a world champion, has that knockout power, has all the tools and everything else, but it's just always pulling teeth with him and it's always about something else other than the fight."

What do you think of Dana‘s take on Tyron Woodley? Is he right?