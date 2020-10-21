Michael Chandler shares workout and Octagon photos from Fight Island

One of the most exciting free agent signings in recent years was Bellator lightweight Michael Chandler to the UFC. He is a former three time champion in the Bellator organization and at 34 years of age he definitely still has time for a solid title run and the UFC. Chandler is on standby for Saturday’s UFC 254 to step in if either lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov or interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje has to pull out. We got a little preview of what that might be like from some photos he shared on Instagram.

Seeing him in the UFC Octagon is surreal. Unfortunately though he may be happy to be there not everyone is. Khabib was having none of his presence there and made it known to anyone who would listen.

Khabib: "I don't even need to use my wrestling against Michael Chandler. I know he came here to Abu Dhabi, but he's going to come here, make weight and go home… Go home and fight with other fighters. He is not a high level championship fighter."



Still, it didn’t deter him from having a little fun. Watching Michael Chandler work out is like watching Tony Ferguson‘s little brother.

Are you excited to see Michael Chandler fight in the UFC?