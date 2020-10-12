Conor McGergor buys expensive and exotic Lamborghini yacht

It does not get any more Conor McGregor than this. The Irish UFC megastar has a lot of nice toys to play with. Expensive cars, boats, and now an insane yacht.

McGregor shared several images and a video that added up to him purchasing a new type of Lamborghini product. A sports yacht is what it is being referred to as in the common tongue but ridiculous is the word we would use. From the looks of things they pretty much rolled out the red carpet in general for the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion while he was there. They went all out and I’m sure Conor was loving it.

Check out what he shared below and let us know what you think of this new yacht Lamborghini.

The No.12 “McGregor edition” 🛥 @tecnomaryachts @lamborghini Lamborghini’s first entry into the Sport Yacht World comes in the form of this 63foot, 4000bhp, duel engine, twin turbo, rocket ship! Titled the “Supercar of the Sea” I am honoured to secure the Number 12 edition of just 63 to be made. 1963 being the year Lamborghini first began, and 12 being, well you know Twelve! Proper Fucking Twelve baby! Ain’t no stopping it! @properwhiskey Thank you Giuseppe Constantino and the entire team at “The Italian Sea Group” for your amazing work! Excited to see the finished result during next seasons yachting season ❤️ #TecnomarForLamborghini63 #BeyondTheLimits #Proper

