Conor McGergor buys expensive and exotic Lamborghini yacht

It does not get any more Conor McGregor than this. The Irish UFC megastar has a lot of nice toys to play with. Expensive cars, boats, and now an insane yacht.

McGregor shared several images and a video that added up to him purchasing a new type of Lamborghini product. A sports yacht is what it is being referred to as in the common tongue but ridiculous is the word we would use. From the looks of things they pretty much rolled out the red carpet in general for the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion while he was there. They went all out and I’m sure Conor was loving it.

Check out what he shared below and let us know what you think of this new yacht Lamborghini.