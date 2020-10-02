WATCH: UFC Fight Island 4 weigh ins

2020 so far has been a bizarre year. Politicians acting like children, the coronavirus wreaking havoc all over the world, and UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is still going after Paulo Costa on social media despite dominating him in their UFC 253 bout. The one thing I can say without a shadow of a doubt about 2020 is that we were very lucky Dana White fought so hard and put in so much effort to keep the events going.

Saturday night we will get another event with a quietly stacked main card. The night is capped off by a fight that could be fireworks between former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm and Irene Aldana.

Here is what the rest of the main card looks like.

Main Card

Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana

Yorgan de Castro vs. Carlos Felipe

Germaine de Randamie vs. Julianna Pena

Tom Breese vs. Roman Kopylov

Dequan Townsend vs. Dusko Todorovic

The official weigh-ins went down today. Check it out.