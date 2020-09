When fight week comes around and UFC president Dana White begins his whirlwind tour of duty‘s it has to be stressful. Today he shared on Twitter that he broke a tooth and had to kill a few hours getting it fixed and to top it all off we are in the middle of a quarantine so everything is complicated. Here’s what he shared.



Off to a bad start.



Had to call in a dentist on day 1 of Fight Island. Broke my tooth #QuarantineDentist pic.twitter.com/qhD2kGILMh — danawhite (@danawhite) September 21, 2020

This happened ahead of UFC 253 that goes down on Saturday featuring a main event of Israel Adesanya versus Paulo Costa.