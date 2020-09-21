Cormier looking for Chimaev’s hype train steering wheel

Look, if you are here and reading this and you don’t know who Khamzat Chimaev is go watch a highlight video. The weight class fluid UFC fighter it’s one of the most exciting prospects to ever hit The Octagon. He is 3-0 in his UFC career and he finished his opponents in all of his victories. Everyone from Dana White to your friend at the water cooler is calling him the next Khabib Nurmagomedov.

I hope we all can remember that the three fighters he faced were not anywhere near what lies ahead if he keeps winning. It’s dangerous to put so much pressure on an up-and-coming athlete because they almost never live up to what you expect.

One of the people firmly planted on Khamzat’s hype train is former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. It’s rare that you see such excitement from Daniel accompanied by a beaming smile. If you want to be sold on just how good Chimaev’s future is looking watch this clip of Daniel and Ariel Helwani energetically discussing it.